NLE Choppa Has Students All Over The World Doing His Signature Walk At Graduation

NLE Choppa's new song "SLUT ME OUT 2" is whatever the exact opposite of kid-friendly is. The song is even raunchier than the original and has come with a promotional campaign featuring a number of NSFW moments. That included a viral photo shoot where he recreated a classic Tupac bathtub photo using excessive chains and rubber ducks. It also included a hilarious performance of the sex anthem with some of the last people you'd expect, his own parents. Now the song is once again creeping into territory you wouldn't expect given how raunchy it is.

The song is making its impact on graduation ceremonies around the world, though unsurprisingly it's not because they're actually playing the track. It's because students all around the world are hitting the signature walk associated with the song and video as they make their way across the stage. Since it's the time of year where millions of students are graduating it's very easy to find tons of videos online of fans sharing videos of themselves doing the walk while accepting their diplomas. Check out a compilation of just a few of the videos below.

NLE Choppa Fans Bringing His Walk To Graduation

"SLUT ME OUT 2" isn't the only new single Choppa has released recently. He followed up the highly-anticipated sequel with the equally raunchy two-prat cut "Stickin And Movin." While the latter has only racked up 1 million streams on Spotify, the former has already crossed the 10 million stream threshold. Recently he discussed his tendency to write songs of a particularly raunchy nature and revealed a detail that many fans were surprised by. He claims that he writes his best NSFW songs while celibate, rather than pulling directly from his own active experiences.

What do you think of students all over the world doing NLE Choppa's "SLUT ME OUT 2" dance during their graduation? Are you surprised the song has caught on so much given how graphic is is? Let us know in the comment section below.

