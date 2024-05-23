NLE Choppa Has Students All Over The World Doing His Signature Walk At Graduation

BYLavender Alexandria174 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 2
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) NLE Choppa poses for photos during day two of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

The dance has been popping up in all kinds of unexpected places.

NLE Choppa's new song "SLUT ME OUT 2" is whatever the exact opposite of kid-friendly is. The song is even raunchier than the original and has come with a promotional campaign featuring a number of NSFW moments. That included a viral photo shoot where he recreated a classic Tupac bathtub photo using excessive chains and rubber ducks. It also included a hilarious performance of the sex anthem with some of the last people you'd expect, his own parents. Now the song is once again creeping into territory you wouldn't expect given how raunchy it is.

The song is making its impact on graduation ceremonies around the world, though unsurprisingly it's not because they're actually playing the track. It's because students all around the world are hitting the signature walk associated with the song and video as they make their way across the stage. Since it's the time of year where millions of students are graduating it's very easy to find tons of videos online of fans sharing videos of themselves doing the walk while accepting their diplomas. Check out a compilation of just a few of the videos below.

Read More: NLE Choppa Calls Blueface A "Clout-Chaser"

NLE Choppa Fans Bringing His Walk To Graduation

"SLUT ME OUT 2" isn't the only new single Choppa has released recently. He followed up the highly-anticipated sequel with the equally raunchy two-prat cut "Stickin And Movin." While the latter has only racked up 1 million streams on Spotify, the former has already crossed the 10 million stream threshold. Recently he discussed his tendency to write songs of a particularly raunchy nature and revealed a detail that many fans were surprised by. He claims that he writes his best NSFW songs while celibate, rather than pulling directly from his own active experiences.

What do you think of students all over the world doing NLE Choppa's "SLUT ME OUT 2" dance during their graduation? Are you surprised the song has caught on so much given how graphic is is? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: NLE Choppa Officially Converts To Islam

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicNLE Choppa's Parents Join Him On Stage For Performance Of Extremely NSFW Song1459
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicNLE Choppa Dupes Fans With Surprising Kissing Photo2.6K
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicNLE Choppa Shows Off The Bras He's Collected On Tour812
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicNLE Choppa Recreates A Classic Tupac Photo2.4K