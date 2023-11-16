NLE Choppa Officially Converts To Islam

NLE Choppa Officially Converts To Islam

Converting to Islam is something that rappers have been doing on and off for a long time recently. It's nothing new to see even modern rappers getting in touch with their faith. Earlier this year Lil Durk shared some pictures to Instagram where he did just that. Recently, Finesse2Tymes expressed his interest in converting to Islam when he finished his new album. And now, NLE Choppa is joining them and all the rappers that came before them.

A new video of Choppa officially converting made its way online earlier this week. While it's unclear when exactly the video is from, this is the first most fans had heard of his official conversion. Though the clip is short it seems to confirm Choppa's commitment to the decision. In the comments of multiple reposts of the video online fans give him credit for the move. Check out the short clip below.

NLE Choppa Converting To Islam

Earlier this year, NLE Choppa released his new album Cottonwood 2. It was a follow-up to his 2020 studio album From Light To Dark and Choppa has absolutely made the most of the new project. He's released a variety of different versions of the project including a deluxe edition, an instrumental version, a slowed-down version, and a sped-up version. The newest edition of the album is a Deluxe 2.0 edition which adds even more tracks. The grand total of material on the newest version of the project is a full 40 songs that runs more than 2 hours.

Last month, Choppa was at the center of one of the strangest viral rap stories of the year. His mother had to take to social media to ask is anybody knew where he was as he had disappeared. When he thankfully emerged safe a few days later, he provided an explanation that didn't satisfy many fans. What do you think of the new video of NLE Choppa announcing his conversion to Islam? Let us know in the comment section below.

