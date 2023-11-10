NLE Choppa Called Out For Not Having Any Black Women In His New Video

Overnight, NLE Choppa released a new video to Instagram. While it seemed like a simple enough attempt at started a viral challenge, fans quickly noticed something about it. In the video, Choppa dances on top of a table while a few dozen scantily clad women walk in a line around the room on either side of him. In the caption he makes his intentions clear saying "#SPINCHALLENGE." But almost all the top comments on the clip are honing in on the fact that no black women, in particular dark skin women are included in the clip.

"Where the DARKSKIN GIRLSSS," one of the top comments on the post reads and looking at the video itself, it's an accurate observation. "Y’all really hate black girl huh," and "Not one dark girl in sight," other comments agree. Choppa himself did come to his own defense, though it didn't exactly win many people over. "Ask the person who invited them. I'm just here" he said in a comment responding to one of the fans complaining. That answer didn't particularly change the minds of many fans in the comments. Check out the video and the reactions to it below.

Fans Call Out NLE Choppa For New Video

Last month, NLE Choppa disappeared for a few days. The story went viral when Choppa's own mother raised concerns on social media when she couldn't get in contact with him. Shortly after, she shared another update confirming that he had returned and apologizing for the uproar fans had started.

Just a day later NLE Choppa explained himself online. "I appreciate y'all showing concern but the missing narrative isn't cool, especially knowing that people really do go missing everyday. I took a little time to myself to get back to my roots, but trust I'm all good. Apologies to anyone that was worried. We don't run from battles, we take em chin up. IM BACK. 2019Chop," he said in an Instagram post. What do you think of NLE Choppa not including any black women in his new Spin Challenge video? Let us know in the comment section below.

