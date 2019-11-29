dance challenge
- MusicRobert Glasper Thinks Chris Brown Dance-Off Could Solve Grammys Beef"This time around, there's only one way to do this," Robert Glasper says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNLE Choppa Called Out For Not Having Any Black Women In His New VideoChoppa's response to the controversy didn't exactly satisfy fans. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsRussell Wilson Co-Signs Ciara’s Topless Twerk Video: “See You Later Tonight”Ciara’s man couldn’t help but notice her impressive dance moves.By Hayley Hynes
- GramSoulja Boy Reacts To Charlamagne & DJ Envy Failing "She Make It Clap" DanceCharlamagne tha God and DJ Envy awkwardly went through the motions for their amusing entry into the "She Make It Clap" dance challenge.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsNLE Choppa Kicks Off Wacky New Dance ChallengeNLE Choppa wants to start a new TikTok dance trend.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDaniLeigh Shares Her Failed Take On The #BussItChallengeDaniLeigh loves a good Tik Tok dance challenge. By Veracia Ankrah
- GramWiz Khalifa's Son Bash Does "Out West" Challenge With A Straight FaceWiz Khalifa's son Sebastian "Bash" Thomaz attempted the #OutWestChallenge while keeping a straight face the entire time.By Lynn S.
- MusicA-Rod Manages To Keep Up With J-Lo During TikTok Dance ChallengeJennifer Lopez challenged her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, to bust out the moves to her song, "Dance Again," and he actually came through.By Lynn S.
- GramChris Brown's Daughter Royalty Shows Dance Moves For #GoCrazyChallengeChris Brown's daughter Royalty Brown shared her version of her dad's #GoCrazyChallenge and once again showed off her dance moves.By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown Kicks Off "#GoCrazyChallenge" From "Slime & B" TrackChris Brown and Young Thug recently released their mixtape "Slime & B," so it was only fitting for C. Breezy to usher in the "#GoCrazyChallenge."By Erika Marie
- GramTina Knowles Does Her Own Version Of The #SavageRemixChallengeBeyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, put her own twist on the dance challenge to her daughter and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage (Remix)."By Lynn S.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Performs "Savage (Remix)" Dance ChallengeMegan Thee Stallion showed off some dance moves with her friends as she tried her take at the "Savage (Remix)" dance challenge.By Erika Marie
- GramTiny Claps Back At Troll Who Criticized Her Over Lyrica Anderson Dance ChallengeTiny took to her Instagram to show love to her friend Lyrica Anderson, but a user criticized her for making dance videos.By Erika Marie
- ViralDrake's "Toosie Slide" Challenge Conquered By Ugandan OrphansDrake helped these Ugandan kids' "Toosie Slide" challenge go viral.By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Baby Was Supposed To Be On Drake's "Toosie Slide"Lil Baby revealed that he was supposed to send a verse back to Drake for the rapper's new single "Toosie Slide."By Rose Lilah
- AnticsMegan Thee Stallion Low-Key Clowns Tamar Braxton's Twerk VideoTamar Braxton tried her hand at the Megan Thee Stallion "Savage" challenge but the rapper isn't quite feeling her turn-out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Leak Inspires TikTok Dance ChallengeAn unreleased Drake song has already kicked off a viral dance challenge on TikTok.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Initiates "Captain Hook" Dance ChallengeMegan Thee Stallion creates dance challenge to accompany "Suga" single, "Captain Hook". By Noah C
- GramTory Lanez Challenges Casanova, Shiggy & Others To A "Spin-Off" On IGLanez got moves like MJ!By Keenan Higgins
- GramBlueface Shares Video Of Dance Challenge For Unreleased Song "Holy Moly"Looks like Blueface might be responsible for a new dance challenge. By Dominiq R.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Brings "Futsal Shuffle 2020" To The Stage For First Time At Rolling Loud LAAnd he nails it!By Noah C
- Antics"Love & Hip Hop" Star A1 Bentley Drinks Henny In A Diaper With His Baby: WatchA1 Bentley is one crazy dude.By Alex Zidel