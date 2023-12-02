Robert Glasper Thinks Chris Brown Dance-Off Could Solve Grammys Beef

Earlier this year, Chris Brown took aim at Robert Glasper after the artist secured a Grammy for Best R&B Album, which he was also nominated for. He claimed that he didn't even know who Glasper was, sparking a great deal of backlash. "Y’all playing. Who da f*ck is this?” he asked, adding, “Who the f–k is Robert Glasper. I’ma keep kicking y’all a** respectfully."

Amid the fallout, Chris Brown apologized to Glasper, claiming that the two of them should have been in different categories. "Congratulations my brother," he began. "I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys. You were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean," he said. "After doing my research I actually think your amazing... THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE." Now, the two of them are going head to head once again, this time in the Best R&B Performance category.

Robert Glasper On Being Nominated For Same Category As Chris Brown Again

TMZ recently chatted with Glasper, asking him how he feels about being nominated alongside Breezy again after what happened last time. According to him, "this time around, there's only one way to do this... a dance-off." He also added that Chris Brown doesn't want any of his dancing "smoke."

"Me and Breezy square up in the middle of a ring and just dance it out," he suggested. "You already know what it is." Jokes aside, Glasper then noted that he has no hard feelings towards Chris Brown these days, even claiming that he would be open to working with him in the future. "He's an amazing artist," he said. "He just had a moment and I'm not taking it personal." What do you think of Robert Glasper challenging Chris Brown to a dance-off? What about them both being nominees for Best R&B Performance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

