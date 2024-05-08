Beyonce Hops On Drea Kelly’s Iconic “II Hands II Heaven” Dance Trend

Yet another celebrity has joined in on the iconic "II Hands II Heaven" dance trend created by Drea Kelly, and this time, it's the Queen herself Beyonce. Kelly inadvertently spearheaded the trend earlier this year, showing off some seductive moves to the Cowboy Carter cut in a video shared online. Since then, countless fans and peers have given the dance a go, but Beyonce herself had yet to take part in the trend until now.

Yesterday, Beyonce hopped on Instagram with a reel for the Hive, which features her song "II Hands II Heaven." She's seen doing Kelly's famous choreography in red white and blue fit, which of course, left her followers in awe. Fans are sounding off in her comment section, praising her for taking part in the fun trend.

Beyonce Finally Tries Out Viral Drea Kelly Dance

"I’m screaming," one Instagram user commented. "I was waiting for you to do this," another says. Kelly even saw Beyonce's reel, showing off her excitement on her Instagram Story. “Wow! I am speechless! @beyonce hit’n my choreography,” she said. “Thank you for putting an even BIGGER SMILE on my face.”

After seeing her join in on the trend, some are speculating that the viral dance may make it into the choreography for Beyonce's next tour. One of the star's mysterious website posts prompted rumors that her run in support of Cowboy Carter could be announced sometime soon, though this is still unconfirmed. She shared a photo of a ticket stub from her 2013 "The Mrs. Carter Show" tour featuring a "sold-out" stamp, leading fans' imaginations to run wild. What do you think of Beyonce joining in on Drea Kelly's iconic "II Hands II Heaven" dance trend? How do you think she did? Who do you want to see do the challenge next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

