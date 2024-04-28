NLE Choppa Shows Love To Beyonce: "She Literally Shifting Music"

UnitedMasters, A Celebration of Independence
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: NLE Choppa performs onstage UnitedMasters, A Celebration of Independence, at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for UnitedMasters)

NLE Choppa is loving "Cowboy Carter."

NLE Choppa showed love to Beyonce on Twitter, Friday night, after listening to her new album, Cowboy Carter. He says the legendary singer is "shifting music" with her genre experimentation and venture into country. "Beyonce I just want to say appreciate the country album, she literally shifting music," he wrote. "All the labels looking for country records because of the shift she’s started just by this album. And even inspiring me, people who look like me, to step outside the box as an urban artist." He ended the post with a heart emoji.

In response, many of his fans expressed a similar reaction. "Beyonce's ability to transcend genres is truly remarkable. she continues to break barriers and inspire artists across all spectrums," one user wrote. Another added simply: "exactly king."

Beyonce Attends iHeartRadio Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Not all of the response to Cowboy Carter has been so positive. Courtney Love recently admitted that, while she likes Beyonce, she didn't like the album. "I like the idea of Beyonce doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music," the Hole singer explained to Standard. Before that, Azaelia Banks made headlines for criticizing Beyonce's project. “Sis, I live for Whiteyonce Donatella Bianca Bardot DOWN, but I’m kind of ashamed at how [you] switch from Baobab trees and Black Parade to this literal pick me stuff,” she wrote on Instagram back in March.

NLE Choppa Reacts To Beyonce's New Album

Check out NLE Choppa's take on Beyonce's latest venture above. Be on the lookout for further updates on NLE Choppa and Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

