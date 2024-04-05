Who Is Shaboozey? The Country-Hip Hop Star Featured On Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter"

Genre boundaries are constantly being broken down in the music industry. Most recently, the music world has been abuzz with the groundbreaking release of Beyoncé's latest album, Act II: Cowboy Carter. Notably, the album features several up-and-coming Black country artists. One of these is Shaboozey.

As public interest in the featured acts is on a steady rise, Shaboozey is a unique figure regardless. The Nigerian-American singer and rapper is an exciting prospect whose ability to morph genres hasn’t gone unnoticed. The singer was not only featured on one track, but two, and this has understandably sparked curiosity, not just from the Beyhive, but from both country and Hip Hop enthusiasts. So just who is this rising talent named Shaboozey?

Rise To Fame

Born on August 9, 1995, Collins Chibueze, popularly known as Shaboozey, was born and raised in Fairfax, Virginia. As a child, he was inspired to do music after watching music videos on 106 & Park and from his experiences at a Nigerian boarding school during his junior high school days. In 2014, he founded the production company V Picture Films. That same year, he debuted his first single, “Jeff Gordon.” His talents eventually caught the attention of Republic Records, leading to a signing in 2017. The next year saw the release of his debut studio album, Lady Wrangler.

In 2022, Shaboozey signed with Empire and has continued making significant strides in his musical journey. He released his second studio album, Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die in October 2022 under the label. He also recently released the music video for his song “Anabelle,” and has announced his next album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, scheduled for release on May 31st, 2024. He’s since served as an inspiration for up-and-coming Black country music artists.

Shaboozey’s Artistry

Shaboozey’s music boasts a fusion of compelling storytelling and infectious beats. Since his first single, he has been carving his own path through the music industry, steadily garnering attention and acclaim. The artist is renowned for seamlessly blending elements of Hip Hop and country music. Besides his solo music career, the 28-year-old worked on the acclaimed and award-winning 2018 animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He collaborated with Duckwrth on the song, “Start A Riot,” for the soundtrack album.

Act II: Cowboy Carter Feature

Among the various artists featured on Beyoncé’s new album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, Shaboozey stood out for not one, but two feature slots. He collaborated with Bey on the tracks, "Spaghettii" and "Sweet Honey Buckiin'." Throughout his musical journey, Shaboozey's music has woven together threads from country, Americana, rock, and of course, Hip Hop. Altogether, his multifaceted musical palette fits perfectly into Cowboy Carter’s genre-bending mission. Celebrating the release of Act II: Cowboy Carter, Shaboozey took to his X account and shared his enthusiasm. He promoted the album, writing: “2 SONGS ON A BEYONCE ALBUM?!?!?! WHAT?!?!?! LIFE NOT EVEN REAL RN!!! Y’ALL CAN’T TELL ME NUN!!!! “COWBOY CARTER” OUT NOW!!!!”