Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" Inspires New Documentary, "Call Me Country"

Beyonce's new country album, Cowboy Carter, and its impact on the genre will be the focus of an upcoming documentary from CNN FlashDocs titled, Call Me Country. The production is expected to be available later this month, according to The Tennessean. John and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Rissi Palmer, Aaron Vance, and Denitia will all sit down for interviews during the piece.

“Beyoncé’s highly anticipated album Cowboy Carter, released March 29, arrived during a revolution within country music as the latest arena of the culture wars in America,” Warner Brothers Discovery said in a statement as noted by HipHopDX. “Some in the industry are welcoming more diverse artists, while others stick to a much narrower view of a genre that predominately centers around straight, white men.”

Beyonce Attends iHeartRadio Music Awards

Beyoncé at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

Despite ample praise for Beyonce's newest effort, several voices have derided the project publically. Most recently, Courtney Love admitted she didn't like the album during an interview with Standard. "I like the idea of Beyonce doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music," the Hole singer explained. Before that, Azaelia Banks made headlines for criticizing Beyonce's project. “Sis, I live for Whiteyonce Donatella Bianca Bardot DOWN, but I’m kind of ashamed at how [you] switch from Baobab trees and Black Parade to this literal pick me stuff,” she wrote on Instagram back in March.

Cowboy Carter debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, with 407,000 album-equivalent units, after releasing on March 29. Country legends Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, and Willie Nelson appear on the project. Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

