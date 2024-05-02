Beyonce's Name Added To The 2024 French Dictionary

Beyonce has accomplished about as much as anybody in music. She has more Grammys than anyone else, though she's notably never won the album of the year award. While she'll get the chance once again next year with her new album Cowboy Carter, she's already achieved something significant today. Her name now has an official entry and definition in the newest edition of the French Dictionary. She's one of 40 names both French and international that were added to the newest version.

Her listing won't surprise anyone. "Beyonce" is a proper noun that's defined in the dictionary as ""American singer of R&B and pop." TMZ reports that a jury selected 150 notable names relevant to the French language to decide whether or not to add to the dictionary. In addition to Bey, this year also saw the addition of LeBron James, Cate Blanchett, and Christopher Nolan. Her addition to the dictionary is revealed just a few weeks after her new album Cowboy Carter hit number one on the Billboard 200 and placed its entire tracklist in the Hot 100. Check out Bey's full dictionary entry below.

Beyonce Added To French Dictionary

Earlier this week, the trailer for the Lion King prequel Mufasa: The Lion King was released. Beyonce is trying her hand at acting in the film and her daughter Blue Ivy is there alongside her. Blue is making her acting debut in the movie. Consequently fans of Bey's music are hoping that a second Lion King film will lead to a second Lion King soundtrack from the popstar.

Act three of Bey's Renaissance series is probably at least a full year away at this point, but fans are already hyped. They're speculating on what the third genre she experiments in could be for the finale to the series. What do you think of Beyonce being added to the French dictionary? Who else do you think deserves to be added to next years edition that isn't already included? Let us know in the comment section below.

