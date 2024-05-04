Beyonce Sparks Tour Rumors With Mysterious Hint

Beyonce has buzzed up the Beyhive once more with a curious website post, and her fans think that she might be going on tour again soon. Moreover, she uploaded a picture of a ticket stub with a "Sold Out" stamp on it from her Mrs. Carter show in 2013. Many probably upgraded their WiFi, started saving up, and opened multiple devices at a time to wait for an official ticket announcement. Of course, this is all mostly speculative, but surely the French-defined superstar knows exactly what kind of ruckus she's making with this move. As such, we'd bet on something concrete coming up very soon.

Furthermore, it seems like Beyoncé isn't waiting out the tour game as much as she did for 2022's RENAISSANCE, and that makes some sense. After all, last year's tour was an absolute smash hit, and so many people couldn't even get tickets that we're sure demand will still be magnanimous this time around. But we'll have to wait and see whether this is a tease for the next few days or for the next few months. Maybe we even see that Lion King prequel before we get a chance to hear "SPAGHETTII" live.

Regardless, it's a great time to be a Beyoncé fan. New music, new moves, and a big risk to bask in to boot, much like NLE Choppa acknowledged in his recent praise of her. "Beyonce I just want to say appreciate the country album, she literally shifting music," he tweeted last Friday (April 27). "All the labels looking for country records because of the shift she started just by this album. And even inspiring me, people who look like me, to step outside the box as an urban artist."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's recent efforts haven't turned everyone to a fan, but we're sure there will still be a lot of excitement about this tour. Are you thinking of copping tickets (if they drop) or were you satisfied with your RENAISSANCE run, if applicable? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest news and more updates on the music world's developments.

