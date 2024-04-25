Beyonce Surprise Stagecoach Set Seemingly Debunked By TikToker

BYLavender Alexandria97 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

One fan did some incredibly impressive digging.

Over the weekend, some of the biggest country stars in the entire genre will hit the Indio Valley. Just after Coachella wrapped up, yet another Goldenvoice festival called Stagecoach will get underway. The headliners are Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen, but they're just the tip of the iceberg. Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, and even some crossover stars like Elle King, Post Malone, and The Beach Boys will take the stage. But fans were hoping that yet another superstar might be in the mix for a performance at the festival.

Earlier this year, Beyonce released her new album COWBOY CARTER. While the project includes numerous genre experiments it is primarily an exploration of country music. So when the festival promised a secret surprise guest that nobody online knew, many fans started speculating. That caused one TikTok account called @beysus.christ to begin investigating. She went full internet detective digging through various Instagram accounts before uncovering that of a woman called Katie Alexander. Through even more digging she uncovered an old Instagram post where Alexander all but confirmed she's the secret DJ Backwoods Barbie. Check out the post recapping her full investigation below.

Read More: Beyonce's Shocking Vegas Residency Budget Unveiled

Beyonce May Not Be At Stagecoach After All

Beyonce fans are no joke. They delivered her the highest first week sales of any album so far in 2024 with COWBOY CARTER, though Taylor Swift is about to break it with The Tortured Poets Department. Her fans even streamed and bought the album enough for it to spend a second week on the top spot of the Billboard 200, preventing J. Cole's mixtape Might Delete Later from debuting at number one. She also scored a number one hit earlier this year when she dropped the album's lead single "TEXAS HOLD EM."

What do you think of the lengths one Beyonce fan went to find out if queen Bey was making a surprise performance at Stagecoach over the weekend? Do you plan on attending the festival later this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Beyonce's "Drunk In Love" Turns 10

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - ShowMusicBeyonce Makes Country Music History With Chart-Topping New Album868
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - ShowMusicBeyonce Thanks Jack White For Inspiring "Cowboy Carter" With A Floral Gift372
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2024MusicBeyonce To Be Honored With An Innovator Award From iHeartRadio288
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2024MusicBeyonce's New Album Features Post Malone & Miley Cyrus1.5K