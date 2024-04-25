Beyonce Surprise Stagecoach Set Seemingly Debunked By TikToker

Over the weekend, some of the biggest country stars in the entire genre will hit the Indio Valley. Just after Coachella wrapped up, yet another Goldenvoice festival called Stagecoach will get underway. The headliners are Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen, but they're just the tip of the iceberg. Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, and even some crossover stars like Elle King, Post Malone, and The Beach Boys will take the stage. But fans were hoping that yet another superstar might be in the mix for a performance at the festival.

Earlier this year, Beyonce released her new album COWBOY CARTER. While the project includes numerous genre experiments it is primarily an exploration of country music. So when the festival promised a secret surprise guest that nobody online knew, many fans started speculating. That caused one TikTok account called @beysus.christ to begin investigating. She went full internet detective digging through various Instagram accounts before uncovering that of a woman called Katie Alexander. Through even more digging she uncovered an old Instagram post where Alexander all but confirmed she's the secret DJ Backwoods Barbie. Check out the post recapping her full investigation below.

Beyonce May Not Be At Stagecoach After All

Beyonce fans are no joke. They delivered her the highest first week sales of any album so far in 2024 with COWBOY CARTER, though Taylor Swift is about to break it with The Tortured Poets Department. Her fans even streamed and bought the album enough for it to spend a second week on the top spot of the Billboard 200, preventing J. Cole's mixtape Might Delete Later from debuting at number one. She also scored a number one hit earlier this year when she dropped the album's lead single "TEXAS HOLD EM."

