Beyonce Makes Country Music History With Chart-Topping New Album

Last month, Beyonce unleashed her highly-anticipated new album COWBOY CARTER into the world. The record came on the back of two acclaimed singles "TEXAS HOLD EM" and "16 CARRIAGES" which predicted a shift into the sound and style of country music. The album that resulted dabbled in country music and so much more throughout its tracklist and was met with oceans of critical acclaim as a result. Now the album's chart achievements are rolling in and they're equally impressive.

Over the weekend COWBOY CARTER debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. But the album didn't just grab the top spot on the charts, it took a commanding lead selling nearly 300k more units than any other album. With a grand total of 407k Bey broke the one-week-old record for biggest sales week of 2024 previously held by Future & Metro Boomin. Earlier today the top 10 of the Hot 100 was revealed featuring three songs from the record. "TEXAS HOLD EM" returned to the top 10 hitting number two. Her Miley Cyrus collaboration "II MOST WANTED" came in at number 6 while her cover of Dolly Parton's "JOLENE" is right behind at number 7. But she may have made an even more impressive achievement on the country album charts.

Beyonce Breaks Down Country Music Barriers

It was also just announced that COWBOY CARTER debuted at the top of Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. That means Beyonce is officially the first black woman to ever top the chart in its entire 60-year history. The accomplishment firmly cements the album in country music history. In the weeks following the release of the album's lead single, many country music stations refused to play it. One in particular, was bombarded by the Bey Hive online until they finally caved and decided to put the song in rotation.

What do you think of Beyonce becoming the first black woman ever to top the Billboard Top Country Albums chart? Are you surprised there's never been another black woman to hit number one on the chart? Let us know in the comment section below.

