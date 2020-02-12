hint
- MusicKanye West Hints Quavo & Rich The Kid Collab Is On The WayAs we wait for "Vultures," we wouldn't be surprised if the Chicago artist decides to add even more features and team-ups to it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden's Rap Return Might Happen Soon, He HintsDuring his praise for the new Ye and Ty Dolla $ign track "Vultures," the Slaughterhouse MC said he might need to quell his haters on wax. Do you think he's just trolling?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuavo Hints At Travis Scott Collab Album Sequel While Celebrating First's SuccessWith over a billion streams, "Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho" might warrant a sequel, which is exciting considering these MCs just dropped solo efforts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Promises A Tour Next Year, Celebrates Success Of "Last Time I Saw You"37 countries had "Last Time I Saw You" go number one on iTunes, and the Queen suggested she's going to visit as many of those as possible.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsASAP Rocky Suggests He Already Married Rihanna On "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)""My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic," he raps on the cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Hints At Working With Cassie On "Psychic" Music VideoLast time a Chris Brown collab was announced, it prompted criticism and an Instagram rant from him just a couple of days ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJake Paul Trolls Fans With Hint At Canelo Alvarez FightJake Paul continues to be boxing's biggest troll.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Hints At Dropping Music: "Everyone Be Like 'Just Do It!'"Fletcher admitted that she "[doesn't] believe in [herself] to be a rapper," but fans and friends keep encouraging her.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJustin Timberlake Teases New Album, Says He Hopes To Work With Kendrick LamarJustin Timberlake says he has new music on the way and he hopes to work with Kendrick Lamar or Travis Scott.By Cole Blake
- MusicBryson Tiller Teases New Music Coming "Soon"Bryson Tiller hinted at new music coming soon on his Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Teases "Ego Death" Release With Kanye WestTy Dolla $ign seems to be teasing the release of the highly-anticipated single "Ego Death" with Kanye West, FKA twigs, Skrillex, and Serpentwithfeet.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearNelly Teases Relaunch Of Apple Bottoms BrandNelly dropped a pretty big hint that his iconic early 2000s denim brand, Apple Bottoms, will be seeing a relaunch this year.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Still Hinting That She's Back With Travis ScottKylie Jenner added to the speculation about her and Travis Scott reigniting their romance after she played one of his songs in her Instagram story.By Lynn S.
- MusicThe Weeknd's New Album May Be Dropping Sooner Than ExpectedThe Weeknd shared some cryptic captions on Instagram this week, possibly hinting that "Chapter VI" will be dropping as soon as this weekend.By Lynn S.