Quavo Hints At Travis Scott Collab Album Sequel While Celebrating First’s Success

It might not be the biggest thing either of them have ever done, but Quavo and Travis Scott's Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho is still a beloved collab project. Moreover, both MCs highlighted each other's penchant for melodies and woozy performances while displaying a lot of vocal and aesthetic chemistry. What's more is that it looks like a single album isn't enough to hold their team-up. If you needed evidence of its success, the LP recently surpassed a billion streams on Spotify. To celebrate this, the former Migo hit up Our Generation Music's Instagram post covering this milestone with a promising update on its sequel.

"That’s tuff next one loadin….. battery [charged emoji]," Quavo expressed on the social media platform. Released on December 21, 2017, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and became the Georgia hitmaker's first solo top ten debut on the album rankings. In the six years since this record came out, they still released plenty of collaborations and features for each other. Still, there's nothing quite like a full partnership on wax, especially from two artists that came to dominate in 2023.

Quavo Suggests Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho Is "Loading" Under Instagram Post Below

For example, both Quavo and Travis Scott released solo albums this year, and highly anticipated ones at that. UTOPIA, La Flame's first effort in five years, remains one of 2023's most popular and acclaimed releases, whether within or outside of hip-hop. On the other hand, Rocket Power was a powerful and still musically engaging tribute to Takeoff that didn't sacrifice its depth for its hit power, instead crafting an expression of both. As such, it's exciting to hear that this year might yield even more excellent material from these two, which would keep fans fed with barely any time to go hungry.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho 2 represents a significant sonic shift for either artist- if it ever comes out, that is. These days, when it comes to teased projects, it's better to be skeptical than hopeful to a certain degree. Regardless, all fans want is more bangers from this duo, whether on one-off occasions or for a whole album. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Quavo and Travis Scott.

