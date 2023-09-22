Quavo Promises New Music For The Holidays

Quavo is an artist who has been through a lot over the past calendar year. Back in 2022, his best friend and blood relative Takeoff was killed in a senseless shooting. Overall, it was an event that took a lot of people by surprise. Even now, Takeoff's passing doesn't even feel real. It feels like a bad dream that no one has woken up from. However, his friends and family have done an amazing job honoring him over the last year. They understand how important that is, and they have not taken the responsibility lightly.

Recently, Quavo came through with a new album called Rocket Power. Overall, it was a great album that delivered a delicate balance of tracks. On one hand, you had those emotional tributes to Takeoff, while on the other, you had solid bangers that stood on their own. It was a project that resonated with fans and as it turns out, there is more new music on the way. Taking to Twitter, the artist revealed that he has some tracks in the vault that he wants to bring out for the Holidays.

Quavo Stays Working

"Holiday season coming it’s tuff for me but still gonna feed y’all… mixtape vault music sooon then we go back to the moon wit the Rocket," Quavo wrote. "Jus putting ya down! Ain gon say nomo twin. We gone!" This is a solid promise from the artist, and we're sure fans are very excited to see exactly what he brings to the table. The note about a mixtape vault is certainly very exciting. Perhaps we will be hearing more posthumous verses from Takeoff, who was on Rocket Power a couple of times.

