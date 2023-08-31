Quavo Clarifies Xanax Tweet, Assures Fans They Shouldn’t Worry

Quavo is assuring fans that there’s no need to worry.

Earlier this week Quavo caused some fan concerns with a tweet he made. “I kno it’s been some years but now I’m taking Xanz,” he said in a tweet that got his fan’s attention. Many expressed concerns that the former Migos rapper could be returning to substance abuse. Though it took him some time to reply he eventually made a statement to VIBE clarifying what he meant and putting fan concerns to rest.

“I’m fine. I’m okay. It’s just y’all gotta listen to my lyrics. Y’all ain’t listening to the lyrics. So right now, I’m breaking them down over Twitter,” Quavo said. He explained that the tweet was merely lyrics from his song “Disciples” where he processes the tragic loss of Takeoff last year. He also assued fans that he’s doing okay. “I might say a line, I might say a bar. But if you listen to the album, those are bars and lines that I’m actually displaying on my Twitter. But I’m good. Thank y’all for y’all concerns.” Check out the full discussion below.

Quavo Clarifies Xanax Comment

Earlier this month, Quavo released his highly anticipated new album Rocket Power. The project saw the artist taking on the emotional process of his former Migos collaborator Takeoff’s murder. Takeoff was tragically killed in November of last year in Houston. The album’s first-week sales were a step back for the rapper debuting at number 18 on the Billboard 200. That came even as the album over-achieved from its initial sales projections ending up with 34k units sold.

Rocket Power contained features from Takeoff, Future, Young Thug, Huxho, and BabyDrill. The project has already received a number of music videos most recently “11:11.” That was the second new music video he released since the album came out following “Hold Me.” In the video, the rapper is seen flexing a nice car in the forest while some glitchy visual effects are layered over top of him. What do you think of Quavo’s clarification on his comments about taking Xanax? Let us know in the comment section below.

