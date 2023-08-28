Quavo Shares New Music Video For “11:11”

Quavo’s highly-anticipated new album Rocket Power was released a few weeks ago and fans have been eating it up. The project featured notable verses from Takeoff, Future, Young Thug, and more. Tracks like “Patty Cake” and “Focused” are emerging as potential hits already. Though the track “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Future was released alongside an accompanying music video earlier this year, the Rocket Power era has become rich with visuals in the past two weeks. “Hold Me” and “Disciples” already got their own music videos since the album dropped and now yet another track has its accompanying visuals.

“11:11” is a song that pops up on the second half of Rocket Power and it’s already racked up over 2 million streams on Spotify. The video is rapidly rising in popularity too generating over 40k views in less than two hours. In the video, Quavo is hanging out in a forest showing off a sleek-looking SUV while rattling off the lyrics to the song. The video also features a number of flashy visual effects with the rapper phasing in and out of the scenes with glitchy flashes. Fans in the comments continued to hype up the former Migos rapper’s talent. “Another 1!!The man never disappoints. Those lyrics hit hard,” reads the top comment under the video. Check out the entire music video below.

Quavo Hits The Forest For “11:11” Video

Quavo’s new album Rocket Power sold 32k units in its first tracking week. Consequently that was good enough to place the album in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 at number #18. It’s a big of a step back for the rapper after his debut solo album and his collaborative project with Takeoff last year both debuted in the top 10.

Quavo’s former Migos collaborator Takeoff was tragically murdered last year. Two posthumous verses from the rapper appeared on Rocket Power on the tracks “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins.” What do you think of Quavo’s newest music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

