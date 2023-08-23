Quavo Links Up With General Ock For A Barbecue Chopped Cheese

Quavo is currently in the midst of promoting his new album, Rocket Power. Overall, this was a very important and emotional album for the artist. After losing Takeoff last year, the artist took some time off to reflect on what had transpired. With this new project, the artist has put his feelings on record in a way that has captured the attention of fans. His new project is getting a lot of great reviews right now, and it is well deserved. That said, there is still work to be done in getting the word out about this album.

Prior to the release of Rocket Power, Quavo was in New York where he was doing all sorts of promo. This included interviews, listening parties, and pop-ups. Additionally, he just so happened to pay General Ock a visit. For those who do not know, General Ock is a TikTok star who became famous for his incredible chopped cheese concoctions. When customers ask for something the Ocky Way, they are treated to an epic sandwich that cannot be rivaled by any other bodega.

Quavo x General Ock

As you can see above, he asked General Ock for a barbecue chopped cheese, the Ocky Way. In order to get that barbecue flavor, he asked to include a package of Migos Rap Snacks. If you give Ock a food item, he will include it in your chopped cheese and this is no exception. Based on the TikTok the two made together, Quavo enjoyed his chopped cheese quite a bit. Although we would hope that is the case when you consider how the rapper had a direct hand in making it.

Overall, it seems like the two had a whole lot of fun. It is not the first time that General Ock has linked up with someone famous. He has become somewhat of a celebrity himself, and the growth of his store has been fun to watch. Let us know what you would order from General Ock, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

