Quavo had his chopped cheese the Ocky Way.

BYAlexander Cole
Quavo Links Up With General Ock For A Barbecue Chopped Cheese

Quavo is currently in the midst of promoting his new album, Rocket Power. Overall, this was a very important and emotional album for the artist. After losing Takeoff last year, the artist took some time off to reflect on what had transpired. With this new project, the artist has put his feelings on record in a way that has captured the attention of fans. His new project is getting a lot of great reviews right now, and it is well deserved. That said, there is still work to be done in getting the word out about this album.

Prior to the release of Rocket Power, Quavo was in New York where he was doing all sorts of promo. This included interviews, listening parties, and pop-ups. Additionally, he just so happened to pay General Ock a visit. For those who do not know, General Ock is a TikTok star who became famous for his incredible chopped cheese concoctions. When customers ask for something the Ocky Way, they are treated to an epic sandwich that cannot be rivaled by any other bodega.

Quavo pulled up for that BBQ Chopped Cheese 😳🔥🍔 #theockyway #rap #generalock #fyp #food

As you can see above, he asked General Ock for a barbecue chopped cheese, the Ocky Way. In order to get that barbecue flavor, he asked to include a package of Migos Rap Snacks. If you give Ock a food item, he will include it in your chopped cheese and this is no exception. Based on the TikTok the two made together, Quavo enjoyed his chopped cheese quite a bit. Although we would hope that is the case when you consider how the rapper had a direct hand in making it.

Overall, it seems like the two had a whole lot of fun. It is not the first time that General Ock has linked up with someone famous. He has become somewhat of a celebrity himself, and the growth of his store has been fun to watch. Let us know what you would order from General Ock, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.