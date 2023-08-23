Quavo’s “Rocket Power”: First Week Sales Projections Revealed

Last Friday, Quavo came out with his new solo album, Rocket Power. Overall, this was an emotional body of work for the artist. It is his first piece of music since the death of Takeoff in November of 2022. Consequently, fans were very curious about how this album would turn out. In the end, the album was great. There was a mix of emotional and introspective tracks, alongside the type of songs that the artist is more known for. It is a project that satisfied listeners in multiple ways, and the reviews are reflective of that.

With Travis Scott’s Utopia dominating the charts, many were curious as to how the two albums would stack up against one another. Unfortunately for Quavo, it doesn’t seem like he will come close to topping the charts. According to DJ Akademiks, Rocket Power is expected to sell 33K units in its first week on the charts. This is certainly lower than expected. Moreover, with Travis Scott expected to sell 160K in his fourth week on the charts, it seems like Rocket Power isn’t getting the recognition it deserves.

Quavo Hit With Low Sales Despite Positive Reviews

Quavo 'Rocket Power' is on pace to sell 33K first week. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 22, 2023

Quavo’s album is also going to sell less than Santiago which is the new album by Russ. However, Russ’ album is being boosted by physical sales. As for Quavo, he didn’t include merch bundles with his album, much like Travis did. If there is one thing for certain in 2023, it is that album sales have become a game. If you want to succeed at the highest level, you are going to have to play that game. Either way, this does not take away from the fact that the artist dropped a dope album.

Hopefully, more people check out the project throughout the rest of the year. Let us know what you think of Rocket Power, in the comments section below.

