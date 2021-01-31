sales projects
Numbers
Quavo's "Rocket Power": First Week Sales Projections Revealed
Quavo impressed fans with "Rocket Power."
By
Alexander Cole
Aug 23, 2023
Numbers
Lil Durk's First Week Sales Projections For "The Voice Deluxe" Are In
Lil Durk's "The Voice" Deluxe is making an impact in its first week.
By
Alexander Cole
Jan 31, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE