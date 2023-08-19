Quavo Lets Takeoff Take The Reins On “Patty Cake”

Quavo dropped off his brand-new project Rocket Power on Friday. Overall, this is a dope project that pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff passed away almost one year ago, and it has been a very difficult time for everyone involved. Of course, his Migos counterparts have been trying to honor him in the best way possible. This has subsequently led to some bars that pay tribute to him and his spirit. Rocket Power feels like the perfect send-off for the artist, and it just so happens that he is featured on a couple of tracks.

One of those tracks is “Patty Cake.” Below, you can listen to the track which clocks in at just above two minutes. As you will hear, the song is mostly carried by Takeoff. Considering this is a posthumous track, you can tell that Quavo wanted his family member to take the reins here. The artist understands that fans want to hear Takeoff rap. He was a pioneer when it came to flow, and fans are still mesmerized by his voice. Consequently, the decision to make Takeoff the focal point here was a smart one.

Read More: Quavo Reveals “Rocket Power” Air Jordan 1 Low

Quavo x Takeoff

That is not to say Quavo doesn’t do his thing here. He absolutely does. As you would expect from a track between these two, the chemistry is on point. Moreover, the production does a lot to enhance both of their voices. If you are a fan of both of these artists, then this is going to be a must-listen. You should also just check out the entire album.

Let us know what you think of this track, in the comments section below. Also, what did you think of “Rocket Power?” Be sure to tell us. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

I put that white Cartier on my wrist, but just know Black Lives Matter (Black Lives)

She told me when she get hit from the back, she noticed her ass get fatter (Hit it)

Came from the bottom, not talkin’ the grass, I came from the dirt of the gravel (Dirt)

Pull up, hop out with a stallion (Hop out), she got a Chrome Heart saddle (Chrome)

Read More: Quavo’s Assistant Sues Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Died For Negligence