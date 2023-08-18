Quavo “Rocket Power” Album Review

Quavo’s Rocket Power is a tribute to his deceased nephew, fellow rapper, and Migos member Takeoff. Just prior to Takeoff’s murder, the duo released their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links in October 2022. Rocket Power was long anticipated, named in tribute to Takeoff’s “Rocket” nickname. Yet, this project isn’t the only way Quavo has paid homage to his late relative.

He performed “Without You,” a tribute song for Takeoff, at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Later, Quavo and Offset also performed a tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards. Further, Rocket Power also has posthumous appearances by the late rapper. Many of the songs on the album find Quavo telling stories of his past with Takeoff and reflecting on his current mental state. He showcases the variety in his flows and production choices throughout. The authenticity of his bars referencing Takeoff are the central focus, but he still finds time to have a little fun, too.

Quavo Brings Emotion To The Album

Rocket Power finds Quavo delving into heartfelt verses about Takeoff. The opener, “Fueled Up,” continues the theme and has a soundbite from Takeoff that plays three times. This could be interpreted as a reference to the three members of Migos. Tracks like “Mama Told Me” have Quavo recalling advice from his mother, and “Mama!” was one of Takeoff’s most recognizable adlibs. The song is an energetic contrast to another equally sentimental song on the album, “Hold Me.” This one also finds Quavo using the emotional sample to echo his emotions as he name-drops several people over a minimal piano-based track. “Not Done Yet” and “Rocket Power” appear back to back on the tracklist and bring the project to a fitting close. The former is a motivational song over a victorious melody as Quavo promises to continue his achievements.

Quavo Brings Energy To The Album

Outside of the emotional moments, Quavo also mixes things up on Rocket Power. The most surprising track is “Galaxy,” which sounds like the dance-inspired music from Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind. Producer Alex Lusting has credits all over that album and worked on Quavo’s song, too.

On “Disciples” and “11.11,” Quavo croons and raps over the eerie trap instrumentals he has built his career around. His vocal inflections and switch-ups take full advantage of the autotune as the drums keep the bounce of the tracks at a high level. Meanwhile, “Focused,” which features Young Thug, is rhythmic as a space-like melody pairs well with Quavo’s echoed vocals. The hook-centric “Wall to Wall” is the type of track listeners expect from Quavo. Yet, he weaves some light-hearted homage to Takeoff into this one.

Quavo Gifted Fans With Two Verses From Takeoff

Quavo has two features on Rocket Power from Takeoff himself. The first one is on “Patty Cake,” where the duo displays the same chemistry they had on their collaboration album. Over blaring trumpets, the duo energetically flows with ease. While they do not trade bars, Takeoff has a small comedic contribution during Quavo’s verse. With production coming from DJ Durel, this one is a collaboration celebrated by all their longtime supporters.

Meanwhile, “Back Where It Begins” opts for a more low-tempo approach. Future, who also features on the track, brings his signature auto-tuned singing to a fittingly relaxing melody over trap drums. Takeoff’s verse has a bar that excellently summarizes the mindset of camaraderie he’s had his whole career: “I feel like if I win, then we all win.”

Quavo’s Tribute Was Done Well

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Takeoff and Quavo of Migos are seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Quavo used Rocket Power to pay homage to his nephew, and the sentiment was definitely felt. By balancing emotional and sentimental tracks with upbeat ones, he gave listeners various songs for different occasions. Listeners will be reminded of the energy the duo brought to their last album and their storied history as a part of Migos. The vulnerable songs showcase Quavo’s skill as a songwriter and range as an artist.

Minimal features also allowed Quavo to remain the project’s focus most of the time. This album shows the elevation of Quavo’s career and offers listeners a glimpse of where he can go next musically. However, no matter what he does, Takeoff will remain in his heart and mind as he continues to bring pride to the musical legacy they started together.

[via]