Fans Are Concerned About Quavo After He Tweets About Taking Xanax

Earlier this month, Quavo released his new album Rocket Power. The project deals in some pretty personal subject matter for the rapper. His former Migos collaborator Takeoff was tragically murdered last year and the project confronts much of that grief head off. Takeoff himself actually appears twice on the record posthumously with verses on the tracks “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins.” Now, fans are worried that some of the grief could be getting to the rapper after he posted a new tweet.

“I kno it’s been some years but now I’m taking Xanz,” Quavo said in a new tweet. The rapper has spoken about his issues with certain substances in the past but many fans clearly hoped he had worked through it. Some fan in the comments hope that he is taking the medication as intended to combat anxiety or a panic disorder. Other, more pessimistic fans believe he could be abusing them and share stories of how dangerous they can be. Check out the tweet and all the responses to it below.

Quavo Tweets About Getting Back On Xans

I kno it’s been some years but now I’m taking Xanz. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) August 28, 2023

Quavo’s new album Rocket Power officially sold 32k units in its first week. Those numbers were officially good enough for the project to debut at number #18 on the Billboard 200. While still among the higher rap album debuts of the year, that’s still a step back for the Migos album. Quavo’s previous solo album and his collaborative project with Take off Only Built For Infinity Links both debuted in the top 10 last year.

Quavo’s assistant and Takeoff’s mother are both currently involved in lawsuits with the bowling alley where Takeoff was killed last year. They’re both suing the establishment for negligence accusing them of ignoring safety protocols and emergency response procedures. Takeoff’s tragic murder took place on November 1 of last year and many rap fans poured out tributes for the former Migos member. What do you think of Quavo tweeting about getting back on Xanax? Let us know in the comment section below.

