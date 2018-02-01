xanax
- MusicFans Are Concerned About Quavo After He Tweets About Taking XanaxThe rapper's new tweet has fans concerned.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNBA Youngboy's Cat Discusses His Drug Use In Bizarre Instagram PostFans are concerned after the rapper's cat took to social media.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureAaron Carter's Cause Of Death Revealed As Xanax & Huffing Air, Ex-Fiancée Unsatisfied With Results"The results of the autopsy are not closure for me," the late singer's coparent tells TMZ.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNoah Cyrus Recalls "Bottomless Pit" Xanax Addiction"Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over," the singer said of her past addiction.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNLE Choppa Arrested For Burglary, Weed, Xanax, & Guns: ReportNLE Choppa was reportedly arrested in Broward County, Florida for burglary, gun, and drug possession.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureFloyd Mayweather's Ex Josie Harris Cause Of Death RevealedFloyd Mayweather's ex and the mother to his children, Josie Harris, passed away back in March.By Erika Marie
- RandomRapper Wifisfuneral Still Feels Effects Of Stroke He Suffered During Second OverdoseHe claims he still has to drag his left leg when he walks.By Erika Marie
- MusicPolo G Uses His Birthday To Reflect On 3-Year Ecstasy & Xanax AddictionPolo G is two months sober.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Peep's Mother Is Suing His Management For Enabling Drug Use On TourLil Peep's mom seeks justice for her son's death. By Noah C
- MusicLindsay Lohan Shares Snippet Of Her First Song In 11 Years, "Xanax"Lindsay hive stand up!By Noah C
- AnticsDave East Reveals Erectile Dysfunction Made Him Quit XanaxDon't do Xanax, kids.By Aron A.
- MusicFamous Dex Shares Sobriety, Says He Quit Taking Xanax & Drinking LeanThe rapper looks happy and healthy.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake's Infamous "Half A Xan" Line From "Sicko Mode" Traces Back To 2015This may be how "Sicko Mode" came to life.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJustin Bieber Didn't Have Sex For A Year Before Marrying Hailey BieberJustin Bieber also opens up about his past problems with Xanax in Vogue Magazine.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Thrown In Jail After Failing Court-Ordered Drug TestFree Thugger.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo's Possible Lil Peep Sneak Diss On "Big Bro" Causes Fan OutrageLil Peep's close friends Fat Nick and Bexey have called out Quavo for his lyrics.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLex Luger Is "Back In The Loop" After Grappling With Drug AddictionLex Luger has been sober for over a year now.By Devin Ch
- MusicRuss Breaks Down The Reason Why He Wore The Infamous Anti-Drug Shirt"Who I was talking to was the white kids who don't really be having any problems."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMarlon Wayans Likens Lil Pump To A Crackhead & Speaks On Tupac FriendshipMarlon Wayans critiques the lyrics to "Gucci Gang" and offers take on Tupac in today's rap.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMigos Tour Bus Raided Over 420 Grams Of Marijuana, Codeine & XanaxQuavo & Takeoff avoided arrest but three members of their entourage were taken into custody.By Devin Ch
- MusicRiFF RAFF Previews Lil Pump CollaborationA snippet of RiFF RAFF's new collaboration with Lil Pump is currently making the rounds.By Devin Ch
- MusicMichael Rapaport To Lil Xan: "You Need To Apologize To Whoever Raised You"Michael Rappaport uses several non-dictionary slurs to denounce Lil Xan.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump Confirms Sobriety: "I Don't Do No Drugs 2018"Lil Pump makes it official - your rent now costs more than his lean. By Mitch Findlay