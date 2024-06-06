Lil Durk Explains What Made Him Want To Kick His Xanax And Lean Addiction

Lil Durk also plans to start his own rehab center.

Lil Durk has had a truly inspirational career arc. A decade ago, no one could have predicted the star that Durk would eventually become. However, he was able to beat the odds and now, he is one of the biggest artists in the game. It has been truly special to watch him, although while he has been grinding away, he has also had some personal demons. For instance, Durk recently spoke to TMZ where he revealed that he went to rehab last year for Xanax and Lean addiction.

“I wanted better. I wanted to be a better man, a better father, a better leader. I’m thinking clearer. My main goal is peace, being with the family and staying out of bullshit," Durk said. “I just see myself staying on the right track and trying to change a lot of lives. This for the youth or the older people who wanna do better and feel like they embarrassed or like people gonna talk about them.”

Lil Durk Speaks On His Journey

The famous artist also noted that in the future, he hopes to start a rehab facility in Chicago. He knows what treatment can do for people, and it would only make sense for him to return the favor. “In Chicago I wanna build one [a rehab facility] because I know what it did for me. I know it could help a lot of people,” Durk noted. Needless to say, Durk is a man of the people. He wants to do right by his city, and this would be a wonderful way to do it.