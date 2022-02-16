drug addiction
- MusicDanny Brown Opens Up About Being Suicidal While Spiraling Further Into AddictionDanny Brown has always been honest.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's 2018 "SNL" Promo Leads To Speculation About Drug ProblemScott looked absolutely out of in the now-viral promo.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture7 Rappers Who Have Been To Rehab: Eminem, Famous Dex & MoreDue to the large drug use prominent in Hip Hop culture, many rappers have been in and out of rehab in an effort to achieve sobriety.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureAngus Cloud’s Ex-Manager Details Actor's Alleged Substance Abuse StrugglesAngus Cloud’s former manager detailed his difficulties with substance abuse in a rant on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- Music600 Breezy Went On A "Drug Binge" To Cope With GF's SuicideBreezy said he's still in pain and suffers health problem from the "pints" of Lean he was drinking to cope with the loss.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJulia Fox Almost Killed Drug Dealer After Friend OverdosedShe says she took her late friend's gun and stalked the dealer's neighborhood waiting for an opportunity.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLamar Odom Says Drugs Were His "Girlfriend" In Marriage To Khloé KardashianIn a teaser for "Sex, Drugs, & Kardashians," Odom opens up about the addictions that ruined his marriage to Khloé.By Erika Marie
- TVMatthew Perry Of "Friends" Reveals He Almost Died From Opioid AddictionThe TV star has been vocal about his struggles in the past, and elaborated further in a recent "People" magazine interview.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Unpacks Drug Addiction, 50 Cent Covering For Him, & "Encore" Being "Misstep"For XXL's 25th Anniversary issue, Eminem wrote his own feature, detailing how he got out of control after Proof was murdered.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMaster P Wants To Help Other Families Following Daughter's DeathMonths ago, Tytyana Miller passed away from an accidental overdose, and P says he thought she was "getting better" because she'd just left rehab.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBow Wow Reacts to Orlando Brown's Comments: "Tweaked Out... Dem Drugs!"Brown made wild statements about Bow earlier this week, but the rapper says he's not paying Brown any mind.By Erika Marie
- GramMaster P Tributes Late Daughter Tytyana Miller: "No More Grieving"After recently announcing the passing of his 24-year-old daughter Tytyana, Master P is ready to celebrate her life.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Recalls Daughter Telling Him He Looked "Pretty" In "SNL" DressThe rapper discussed mental health, using music as therapy before seeking help, and how he has implemented what he's learned into how he approaches fatherhood.By Erika Marie
- MusicRun-DMC Icon Wants Rappers To Address Addiction & Mental Health In Music"Imagine if Q-Tip, Big Daddy Kane and Rakim OD’d. Every artist from Ice Cube to De La Soul would’ve made records addressing the issue," said DMC.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive If They Hadn't DivorcedThe music icon also recently visited the graves of Whitney and their daughter Bobby Kristina for the first time, ever.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJulia Fox's AA Sponsor Was "Real Housewives" Star Leah McSweeneyThe Married to the Mob icon briefly spoke about their connection recently, but she and Fox previously detailed how their friendship developed in AA.By Erika Marie
- GramEvelyn Lozada Posts About Cocaine As Ex Carl Crawford Battles Megan Thee StallionCrawford and Megan recently accused the other of drug addictions and Lozada emerged with a repost that got the internet talking.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Bo Weep Has Passed Away, Father Cites "Depression, Trauma, PTSD, & Drug Addiction"The 22-year-old rapper and singer was an artist on the rise with substantial followings on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.By Erika Marie
- GramJulia Fox Claps Back At Azealia Banks As The Women Trade Insults OnlineBanks called Fox a "junkie" as Kanye's ex defended her recovery from drug addiction.By Erika Marie