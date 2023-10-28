Travis Scott’s 2018 “SNL” Promo Leads To Speculation About Drug Problem

A recently resurfaced promo for Travis Scott's 2018 appearance on SNL has fans debating whether the rapper has a drug addiction. In the clip, which featured Awkafina as the episode host, Scott is in a completely different galaxy. He doesn't appear to be even vaguely aware of what is going on as Awkafina and former cast member Cecily Strong do a bit about Crazy Rich Asians. Bear in mind, this was five years ago. However, this hasn't stopped fans from expressing modern concern about the rapper's drug habits. "Yaaaa i never done no sh-t like this on just weed…hoping he doesn’t OD like other rappers cos clearly he don’t got anyone who cares enough to stop him from doing this on live television," one person wrote on social media.

However, Scott has long denied that he has a drug problem. “I don’t do a lot of drugs, sh-t so I don’t even know. I only think that real drugs are like crack, heroin, and f-cking, like, you know, meth. Sh-t that really gets you f-cked ed up, sh-t that really gets you tweakin’. If you ain’t doing that, you ain’t doing drugs. I think that’s weak people need all that weird sh-t just to, like, tap into their f-cking brain. Knowledge is power, drugs [are] just, like, a mental cool down. It just put me at ease. I don’t tap into drugs to say what’s on my mind. I can do that sh-t sober, I am a drug, sober," Scott said back in 2018.

Travis Scott Cuts Off Sexyy Red In Viral Clip

Furthermore, it's not the only clip of Scott that's making the rounds at the moment. A video of Travis Scott cutting Sexyy Red's music mid-performance is going viral on social media. In the clip, Red can be seen rapping alongside Scott when he suddenly cuts her music. As she looks over in confusion, Scott can be heard saying "nahhh" as the crowd boos and jeers. The clip appears to come from an afterparty the pair threw at Tape, an exclusive nightclub in London, back in July. The pair rolled up after Scott brought out Red as part of his set at Wireless Fest earlier in the day. Check out the video below.

Tape posted a bevvy of videos from the afterparty on their social media. Many of them featured Scott and Red performing from behind the DJ's desk. In one, Red performs "SkeeYee" for the crowd. However, they weren't the only ones there. Latto also showed out, performing "Big Energy" for the crowd before declaring that it was "shots o'clock." Other performers at the afterparty included Bryon Messina and Bryson Tiller.

