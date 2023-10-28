Travis Scott Sings To Gorilla Mascot Onstage At Phoenix Concert: Watch

Travis Scott is currently bringing UTOPIA to life on his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour, which has been a wildly successful affair so far. While it hasn't removed all the conversation around his live performances and the context of past tragedies, it's at least given hungry fans a spectacle to enjoy in this new album phase. Moreover, the Houston MC is also bringing out a couple of special guests during this trek, including one Rob49, who was an unexpected but welcome feature on the album. They recently debuted their collab "TOPIA TWINS" in a concert setting, with both performing through it with a lot of energy. However, La Flame is also prone to bring out some even more unconventional guests.

Furthermore, he brought out a gorilla during his recent show in Phoenix- no, not the Memphis MC who made "F.N.F.": a gorilla. Well, it was someone dressed in a full gorilla suit, who just stood in the center of the stage as Travis Scott performed his Swae Lee and The Weeknd-assisted song "CIRCUS MAXIMUS." It's quite the comical clip; not only is it so bizarrely out of context and random, but it looks like he's almost trying to serenade the mascot. Maybe the 32-year-old just needed someone close to him to sing to, or perhaps he spotted them in the crowd and couldn't resist the chance to bring them up.

Travis Scott & A Gorilla Mascot Rock The Stage: Watch

Regardless, it's also quite probable for Travis Scott to chastise people at his concerts just as much as he shows fans love. That's under the assumption that this gorilla is a crowd member, because if it's a planned part of the show... again, it's a bit odd to explain. Despite that, at least the gorilla had more luck than a security guard did at a recent incident. The "MODERN JAM" rapper called them out mid-show and told the guard they "got to go" after they scuffled with a fan.

Meanwhile, do you think this was an integral part of the CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour? On the other hand, was it just a lucky fan who got the chance to be onstage? However you may feel, let us know in the comments down below. In addition, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott.

