Stunna Girl Alleges That Ray J Took Wendy Williams On A "Drug Binge"

This accusation may seem out of left field, but it seems Stunna Girl has had issues with Ray J for a minute.

Talking about Stunna Girl, Ray J and Wendy Williams all at the same time was probably not on anyone's bingo card. However, here we are. Apparently, Stunna Girl has some serious dirt on the singer and multimedia mogul in regard to Wendy's troubling battle with addiction. Via her Instagram Story, she writes, "Instead of constantly being worried about me, Ray J needs to focus on what he did to Wendy Williams. She ain’t been the same since u took her on that drug binge gang". This is quite the accusation, especially with no other evidence to support her statement.

Throughout the years, Ray J and Wendy have sustained a friendship for quite some time. There was a short period in which internet sleuths had a strong belief there was something more there. However, the two TV stars have remained platonic. With that in mind, Stunna Girl's allegations are a little head-scratching.

Stunna Girl Has Some Choice Words For Ray J

However, according to the Jasmine Brand, her coming out and saying this might not be as surprising as you may think. Her and Ray J have some work history together, as she was on the Baddies South season. The "One Wish" songwriter is an executive producer for Baddies, and it seems there was a falling out between them. Stunna and her husband wanted to create content independently, and although it was reported that things were cool, Ray J allegedly said something hurtful. That led Stunna Girl to lash out at Ray J on her IG. "Stop speaking on me!!! Ur nun but a Hollywood kid who’s having a mid-life crisis at 50 fakin a gangster image once u couldn’t pay us for clout & my husband for protection anymore u started trynna be him. U even tattooed ur face like his lmaoo bye".