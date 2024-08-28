Stunna Girl Accused Of Having A "Dark Spirit" After Going Off On Her Ex In Scathing Rant

The Zeus Network “Bad Boys Texas” Premiere Event
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Stunna Girl, Natalie Nunn and Janeisha John attend the Zeus Network "Bad Boys Texas" Premiere Event at Regal North Hollywood on April 23, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Stunna Girl is not backing down.

Stunna Girl has been through a lot as of late. As many fans already know, she was shot recently, which became a huge story on social media. Overall, it was quite a shocking event, and many did not know what to make of all of it. However, since that time, Stunna Girl has been active on social media, and she has been in an all out war with her husband, whom she is no longer with. As we have reported on, the star has said some pretty wild things and has even criticized her husband for the size of his private parts.

In her latest social media rant, Stunna Girl made the claim that her husband has always been hating on her and that he is even jealous of all that she has accomplished. It was a pretty interesting comment, especially since she started making implications that he knew something about her shooting. Fans did not know what to make of all of this, and many gave their opinions on what went down, over at The Neighborhood Talk.

Stunna Girl Is Not Finished

"They throwing all these insults at each other now but evidently these things didn’t matter when they were together," one person pointed out. "She has such a bad spirit omg," wrote another. In fact, many others proclaimed that she had a dark spirit and a dark aura. Although very few people could point their finger on why that was the case, it appeared to be a common thought amongst those watching.

Let us know how you feel about all of these developments, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this situation will be resolved anytime soon? Do you believe that she should stop posting on the internet throughout all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

...