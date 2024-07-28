Ahna Mac Reacts To Stunna Girl Getting Shot: “Karma Is Real”

Ahna Mac has no sympathy for Stunna Girl.

Earlier today, Stunna Girl took to her Instagram Story to let fans know that she had been shot, giving them a gruesome look at her injuries. Luckily, the rapper appears to be on the road to recovery, though it was surely a close call. "It hit above my breast & went out my underpit," she said of the bullet, which just narrowly missed some extremely important organs.

At the time of writing, the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, as well as who was behind this. Regardless, fans are showing their love and support to Stunna Girl as she recovers. Sadly, however, not everyone appears to have empathy for her in this situation. Recently, Ahna Mac hopped online to share her reaction to the shocking news, upsetting supporters in the process.

Ahna Mac Laughs And Mocks Stunna Girl After Shooting

In a new clip, Ahna Mac laughs as she discusses the unexpected shooting, and even suggests that Stunna Girl had it coming. "I really told y'all god don't play about me," she began. "Every b*tch that do some evil nasty sh*t to me, I tell them. Even if I don't fight them, you're gonna get it. Now this b*tch got shot." It's no secret that Ahna Mac and Stunna Girl have had beef for a while now, but fans can agree that this is pretty low considering the circumstances.