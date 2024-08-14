Stunna Girl Leaves Her Husband For Running After She Got Shot

Stunna Girl also seemingly confirmed that she cheated on Young Rich Mula two years ago.

Late last month, Stunna Girl took fans by surprise when she hopped on her Instagram Story to reveal that she had been shot in the chest. The shocking news concerned her supporters, though it appears that the 26-year-old is recovering well. Amid her healing process, however, she's decided to make some serious changes to her personal life. Recently, for example, she took to social media to announce that she's moved on from her relationship with her husband Young Rich Mula.

"Don't attach my name no n***a I been had a new n***a," she wrote. "Take the P off ur face ur not from bompton u got put on in prison at the age of 23 gang [laughing emojis]. & tell the world how u ran when I got popped & called my lil brother crying @heavydutyrig askin him to come help ur a blade & I been cheated u 2 years ago."

Stunna Girl Confirms Breakup

Her announcement came shortly after Mula broke down in tears on Instagram Live, revealing that the two of them have gone their separate ways. As expected, Stunna Girl's latest revelations have Instagram users in No Jumper's comments section split. While some understand Stunna Girl's decision to break things off, many think she's done him dirty. Others are particularly focused on the fact that she seemingly admitted to cheating on him. They argue that he did the right thing in the aftermath of the shooting.