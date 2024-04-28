Stunna Girl Show Ends In Brawl After Fan Touches Her Inappropriately

It's no secret that audience members can easily get carried away at their favorite performers' shows, but evidently, they need to learn to keep their hands to themselves. Recently, Stunna Girl was performing when a male fan took his appreciation for the femcee way too far, slapping her backside from the crowd. She looked taken aback by the unwelcome gesture, walking away and whispering something to her husband Richmula 500, who was standing nearby.

As expected, things only escalated from there, as Richmula is seen standing face-to-face with the fan in a subsequent clip. It's unclear exactly what happened after that, but footage shows the men in a physical altercation on the ground. It looks like Stunna Girl might have also thrown a few punches, though she quickly got back onstage once the situation got out of control.

Read More: Ahna Mac Fires Back After Stunna Girl Accuses Her Of Contracting STD From Zeus CEO

Stunna Girl's Man Confronts Handsy Fan

After being confronted, the fan began throwing chairs, parting the crowd. Eventually, everyone was told to get off the stage, and it seemed like the show was over. It's unconfirmed whether or not anyone was seriously injured by the incident, but both Richmula and the fan were seen walking around after the brawl in the footage, seemingly unscathed. Today, Stunna Girl's man took to his Instagram Story to address the debacle, thanking his crew for having his back.

"Love my team kuz if it was up to me [shushing face emoji]," he wrote. "Thank dem for holding me. Always the aggressor God ain't want me to catch another [skull and crossbones emoji]." What do you think of a fight breaking out after a fan touched Stunna Girl inappropriately at her show? Are you surprised, or did the man have it coming? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Stunna Girl Shades Ciara After Her Song "Stand Up" Gets Removed Due To Copyright Infringement

[Via]