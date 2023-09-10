Stunna Girl’s Brings Her Aggression Out On “Wake Dis S*** Up” With Mozzy

Stunna Girl's unapologetic personality is all over this latest single with Mozzy. "Wake Dis S*** Up," is a three-minute and 40-second banger that warns all of those who want the smoke, to try and step up to Stunna or Mozzy. This is also the two rappers' first time working on the same song. It is fairly safe to say that this is an unexpected collaboration given who the two artists are used to working with.

Mozzy has been on some massive albums over the past few years. For example, he appeared on the Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By. It was a soundtrack for one the biggest blockbusters of all time. Mozzy can also be found on Jay Rock's Redemption, Killer Mike's latest record, MICHAEL, and a couple of YG albums, to name a few more.

Listen To "Wake Dis Shit Up" From Stunna Girl And Mozzy

On the other side, Stunna Girl is more times than not working with artists in her niche. JT from City Girls, 42 Dugg, who is known for brash style, or she is working on her own. A lot of people in the comments section under the video seem to be enjoying the collab. "Stunna girl been killing it lately," another says, "My queen!!!!! I’m so proud of her!!!! BUILT HER CAREER UP SO MUCH." But, we want to know, what are your thoughts?

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, "Wake Dis S*** Up," from Stunna Girl and Mozzy? Do these two need to work together more often? Is Stunna Girl one of the better female rappers out right now? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Is my light too bright, that's why they throw shade

I don't know about you b****** I'm gettin' to it

I'm tryna put this shit in motion how I need it

I'm comin' straight up out that block Ima blade it

And I don't know about these n***** they be b******

They gon' bite the cheese cause the snitches (rats)

