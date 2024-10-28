Fans Get Into Tense Argument Over Ciara Reportedly Clearing A Sample For Megan Thee Stallion And Not Stunna Girl

Stunna Girl was making headlines earlier this year in regard to this clearance issue.

At the top of 2024, rapper Stunna Girl put out a song with YG called "Stand Up." The track sampled R&B stalwart Ciara's iconic hit "Goodies." However, it didn't take long for the singer's team to take action. She was asked to remove the track from YouTube due to copyright infringement. The single does remain on her DSP accounts, but it's safe to say that Stunna Girl was incredibly frustrated over the whole debacle. "I literally hate when producers use samples. These artists be actin' like they made the beat it's so many people that used that beat but @ciara team writing me saying she personally contacted them about me."

Fans clapped back at her for putting CiCi and her team on blast saying that she doesn't know the correct protocol for clearing things. After that spat in January, things have remained dormant, at least until this past weekend. Megan Thee Stallion used the exact Ciara sample on the MEGAN: ACT II cut with Flo Milli "Roc Steady." However, there are reports out there that she cleared "Goodies" for the Houston act and not Stunna Girl.

Fans Have A Few Reasons For Why Ciara Gave The Ok To Megan And Not Stunna Girl

This sparked a pretty intense debate amongst fans of all three artists in The Neighborhood Talk's IG comment section. Some are staunchly defending Ciara's reported decision with them saying she's allowed to give the OK to whoever she wants. Others feel that it had to do with who was going to bring in the most revenue for CiCi. Given that Megan is globally more popular than Stunna Girl, they feel it was a no-brainer. Furthermore, there's people theorizing that Ciara likes what Meg represents compared to the Cali talent. Finally, others claimed that Stunna's track was too horrific for her to use the record.

What are your thoughts on fans arguing over Megan Thee Stallion reportedly getting the OK to use a Ciara sample that Stunna Girl wasn't allowed to use? Do you think the former handled things the right way with the R&B act' and her team? Or do you think CiCi is playing favorites?