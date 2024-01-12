Stunna Girl Shades Ciara After Her Song "Stand Up" Gets Removed Due To Copyright Infringement

In the ever-dynamic world of music, a new chapter of drama has unfolded as rising star Stunna Girl finds herself at odds with Ciara and her fanbase. The controversy stems from Stunna Girl's recent sampling of Ciara's hit track "Goodies" in her song "Stand Up." The song features YG and was released last week. It appears that Ciara's team took notice and made a move, prompting Stunna Girl to remove the track from YouTube. The brewing conflict spilled over onto social media. With Stunna Girl airing her grievances and taking a stand against what she perceives as a double standard.

In a candid social media post, Stunna Girl expressed her frustration with the situation. Particularly with the involvement of Ciara's team. The artist didn't mince words, stating, "I literally hate when producers use samples. These artists be actin like they made the beat it's so many people that used that beat but @ciara team writing me saying she personally contacted them about me." Moreover, she went on to highlight what she sees as an inconsistency in the treatment of sampled beats based on the artist's racial background. "But anytime I done used a beat that was sampled by a white artist they didn't give af," she said.

Stunna Girl Is Upset At Ciara's Team

However, she claimed that when she used a beat previously sampled by a white artist, there was no concern or interference. One fan pointed out that Stunna is uninformed. They commented "It’s giving you don’t know anything about copyrights or the music industry if you are surprised. There are artists paying other artist for just using the same line in a song." Stunna then responded with, "Not my problem I paid the producer he the one who they should be emailing."

The removal of "Stand Up" from YouTube suggests the impact of Ciara's intervention. In addition to the seriousness with which Stunna Girl's sampling was regarded. The clash between these two artists adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing conversation about creative rights and ownership in the music industry. She continued to defend her stance on the situation, claiming that she "didn't make the beat," so it's "not her problem." Thoughts?

