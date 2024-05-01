Stunna Girl Claims She Won't Snitch On The Man Who Sexually Assaulted Her At A Concert

BYLavender Alexandria
The Zeus Network “Bad Boys Texas” Premiere Event
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Stunna Girl attends the Zeus at Regal North Hollywood on April 23, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)

She claims she could put the man in jail if she wanted.

Artists often have unique relationships with their fans that can occasionally add a new layer of interaction to their music. But as many live performers will tell you, there are often moments where those very same fans go to far. Earlier this week, video made the rounds online of one of her shows ending in an absolute brawl. The context added to the clip even more as a man can be seen clearly smacking Stunna on the butt while she's performing, which starts the confrontation.

Since then the man has claimed that he has a viable assault case, something that Stunna Girl took to Instagram Live to shut down. "I’m not a snitch so in reality I really could have him in jail right now for sexual assault but I ain’t even put bruh in jail. Not only that – he went on the internet, he DM’d me like 50 times popping it like, ‘Yes b*tch, I did this, I did that.’ He posted it, he posted captions acting hard, saying what he did, saying what he don’t do. Like, you can’t be a gangsta pervert rat," she begins. "So my lawyer is like, they not even finna pick that sh*t up, bro. I got the upper hand in everything. You touched me, it’s on video, you admitted it. You don’t got a case, buddy, you just got your ass beat, pretty much," Stunna concludes. Check out the full Live clip below.

Stunna Girl Isn't Pushing For Jail Time

Stunna Girl only has one new single out so far in 2024. The song dropped back in January and was called "Stand Up." It saw her teaming up with California rapper YG for the first time. Last month, she guested on the new Vanessa Doll single "187."

What do you think of Stunna Girl clapping back at the man who sexually assaulted her and shutting down his claims that he has a valid battery case? Do you think she should be pursuing further legal actions against the man? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California.
