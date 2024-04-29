Stunna Girl Speaks Out After Video Of A Fan Touching Her Inappropriately Goes Viral

Stunna Girl has spoken out after footage of a man allegedly touching her inappropriately during a recent performance went viral on social media. In doing so, she explained that she typically isn't a "snitch" but the man in question has already broken his silence on the matter on social media.

“So in reality, I really could have him in jail right now for sexual assault. But I ain’t even put bruh in jail,” she explained. “And, um, not only that [but] he went on the internet, he DMed me like 50 times, popping it. Like, ‘Yeah b***h, I did this, I did that.’ He posted it. He posted captions, acting hard, saying what he did… Like, you can’t be a gangster, pervert, rat. Like, you gotta pick one.”

Stunna Girl Performs During The Rose Fest

“You touched me, it’s on video, you admitted it…” she continued. “You don’t got a case buddy. You just got your a** beat pretty much and you know, luckily… you know, I got principles, I’m from the hood [and] I stick by the code.” When The Shade Room shared her response to the altercation on Instagram, fans voiced support for her in the comments section. Many found the man's behavior creepy and the force used against him justified. Check out Stunna Girl's full comments on the situation below.

Stunna Girl Speaks Out On Viral Incident

As for the original incident, it occurred while Stunna was performing her song, "Stand Up." As she danced to the track, a man smacked her from behind. In the video, she turns around and whispers something to another person on stage and security goes after the man in question. Be on the lookout for further updates on Stunna Girl on HotNewHipHop.

