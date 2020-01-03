explanation
- MusicChrisean Rock's Dating Game Gone Wrong A Result Of Noluvmar Stealing Footage, Victim AllegesA contestant in Chrisean Rock's recent "20 Vs. 1" dating game was allegedly pistol-whipped on set.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGloRilla Provides Shocking Explanation For Unzipped PantsWhile crude, GloRilla's response definitely managed to clear up any previous confusion.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBlocBoy JB Claims That He Doesn't Talk To White WomenBlocboy took to Instagram to explain himself.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureGloRilla Explains “Dropping The Rakes” With Fivio Foreign On Accident In New PhotoBig Glo is claiming ignorance after a recent pic of her and the New York rapper hit the internet.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Explains Viral Video Of Them Looking Miserable At Their Birthday PartyThe 27-year-old revealed that they "hate" their birthday.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralChris Brown Responds To Viral Meet & Greet Photos: "I Have The Coolest Fans On The Planet"Breezy called out other "lame-ass artists" who won't even make eye contact with their fans.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJason Lee & "Hollywood Unlocked" Explain Why They Falsely Reported On Queen Elizabeth's DeathLee and his team at "Hollywood Unlocked" break down exactly what led them to believe her Royal Majesty had passed.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKanye West Explains Recent Fight, Reveals He Was Upset Over Kim Kardashian DramaThe father of four claims that his estranged wife has been keeping him from seeing their kids.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFat Joe Clarifies "All The Way Up" Remix: "Jay-Z Did Not Keep Drake Off"Fat Joe calls out an earlier report that Jay-Z kept Drake off the "All The Way Up" remix.By Rose Lilah
- RelationshipsElon Musk Corrects Grimes On The Meaning Of Their Son's NameElon Musk corrected his girlfriend, Grimes, on one detail in her explanation of their son's bizarre name right after she gave birth to X Æ A-12.By Lynn S.
- RandomNaomi Campbell Defends Her Anti-Coronavirus Hazmat SuitNaomi Campbell goes into detail about why she feels the need to travel in a full-blown hazmat suit in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- Gram2 Chainz Responds To Thirst Comment Scandal2 Chainz explained that he and the woman whose photo he was drooling over, Lil Quii, are just working on building her rap career, and that's it.By Lynn S.
- RandomSwizz Beatz Explains Why Son Wore Skeleton Face Paint To GrammysSwizz Beatz's 19-year-old son wore this skeleton makeup as part of his artistic alter-ego, Note Marcato. By Noah C
- TVWendy Williams Denies Letting Out Loud Fart On Air, Offers Alternate ExplanationWendy Williams speaks on FartGate: "I have never farted once on this show."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureT.I.'s Son King Harris Gets Into Fistfight Over A Kodak Black Hoodie: WatchKing Harris says that he was only punched once and he clearly won the fight.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsAdrien Broner Explains Bhad Bhabie Thirst: "I Thought She Was Grown"The biggest facepalm moment ever?By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentJuice WRLD & Yellowcard's "Lucid Dreams" Legal Battle Explained & DebunkedINTERVIEW: We talk with Jeff Peretz about a few recent legal cases in the music industry, including that of Juice WRLD and Yellowcard.By Kemet High