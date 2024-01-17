Chrisean Rock's Dating Game Gone Wrong A Result Of Noluvmar Stealing Footage, Victim Alleges

A contestant in Chrisean Rock's recent "20 Vs. 1" dating game was allegedly pistol-whipped on set.

Today, footage from Chrisean Rock's recent "20 Vs. 1" shoot surfaced, revealing that a contestant had been injured while filming. In the video, a man can be seen pulling out a gun, resulting in pandemonium. From there, the contestant was allegedly pistol-whipped. She took to Instagram Live to explain the situation, appearing confused and shaken by the debacle.

Now, the alleged victim has spoken up in his own Instagram post. He's provided concerned social media users with an explanation for the frightening incident, alleging that Noluvmar is to blame. According to him, the YouTuber allegedly showed up on set to attempt to steal the footage. When the victim tried to step in, however, he was allegedly sucker punched and hit with the firearm.

Alleged Pistol-Whipping Victim Speaks Out

"Nearly lost my life today While at the filming of a @chrisean YouTube episode," he writes. "A Competing YouTuber @noluvmar & inmotioncastinggg @jzsaniii aniii decided to bring his entire staff to the shoot and start a fight with the goal of stealing the cameras and footage. Trying to defend everyone there and stop them from stealing our equipment i got into a fight and guns were drawn on me, leading to me getting pistol whipped."

"Mostly everyone involved will be in custody soon enough as they have them on camera the entire time and have everyone’s name," he also adds. "But law suits will be filed and charges have been pressed." He went on to urge others not to work with those involved. He also apologized to Chrisean and thanked her for the opportunity, despite the collab ending in such an unfortunate way. What do you think of a pistol-whipping allegedly taking place during Chrisean Rock's dating game show? What about the alleged victim taking to Instagram to share his side of the story? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

