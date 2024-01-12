Chrisean Rock Seemingly Reacts To Blueface's Arrest

Earlier today, an Instagram post from Wack 100 got fans speculating that Blueface was back behind bars, which was later confirmed by his mother. Karlissa Saffold took to social media to weigh in on the debacle, also providing fans with more details surrounding his arrest. According to her, the mothers of the "Thotiana" rapper's children are to blame.

"Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other," she wrote. "That's why it's so quiet. Praying everyone now understands why I didn't want them together. Because parents want the best for their children. I love them all but not together. Praying for everyone to listen to their parents [prayer hands emoji]. My baby is in jail and my heart is broken again. Because they don't listen."

Chrisean Rock Is Down In The Dumps

It's no secret that Blueface has contentious relationships with both Jaidyn and Chrisean. Regardless, Blueface has always found his way back to each of the two women in one way or another. In recent months, he's been focusing most of his attention on Jaidyn, the mother of his first two kids. Her budding rap career has been more than enough to keep him busy, however, he never fails to find time for beef with Chrisean.

Most recently, the two of them went at it over a drop-off gone wrong, and Chrisean accused Blueface of punching her. She later alleged that he came to her house to try to fight her brother, ripping the door of her refrigerator off in the process. Despite this, Blueface's arrest appears to have Chrisean Rock down in the dumps. She took to Twitter earlier today to share some vague messages, which fans think could be related to her ex's legal troubles. "Damn," she wrote. She also shared a series of storm clouds and broken-heart emojis in a subsequent Tweet. What do you think of Chrisean Rock's apparent reaction to Blueface's recent arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

