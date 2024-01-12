Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Explains Arrest As New Alleged Footage Emerges

Blueface's recent alleged arrest is still pretty unclear, and it's certainly a wild way to kick off his 2024. Moreover, unverified reports on social media and the Internet as a whole seem to suggest that it has something to do with parole violations for previous cases. Not only that, but these reports also have backing from someone pretty close to him– or at least, someone who is sometimes close and sometimes quite isolated. The California rapper's mother, Karlissa Saffold, recently took to her Instagram Story on Friday (January 12) to speak out about this recent stint in the slammer as alleged footage displaying the arrest apparently made its way online. It's unclear if the clip in question is from this 2024 instance or from another, though.

"Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other," Karlissa Saffold wrote of Blueface's arrest. "That's why it's so quiet. Praying everyone now understands why I didn't want them together. Because parents want the best for their children. I love them all but not together. Praying for everyone to listen to their parents [prayer hands emoji]. My baby is in jail and my heart is broken again. Because they don't listen."

Karlissa Saffold Reacts

Furthermore, in the clip of the alleged arrest that surfaced, we can see that it's apparently just Blueface turning himself in for probation violations allegedly relating to an assault case involving Chrisean Rock in Las Vegas. Still, all this information is still early in the media cycle and relatively unchecked, so take it with a grain of salt. It's very possible that we could find out there's a different reasoning or situation behind all of this. Regardless, this wouldn't be the first troublesome legal development for the 26-year-old this year.

In addition, he also has to deal with a couple of rap feuds bubbling up in his circle right now. One is with Soulja Boy, and the other is with NLE Choppa, which roped in family members, might turn into a boxing match, and has a whole host of antics attached. Not to say that the Soulja one is something light, but considering this recent update on prison time, perhaps everyone will take their foot off the gas... or have more excuses to rev it up. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface.

