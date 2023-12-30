Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Blames Chrisean Rock For Bump Above His Lip

As of late, there have been some rumors floating around surrounding a small bump above Blueface's mouth. Of course, the rapper's reputation has led some social media users to believe that it could be a symptom of an STD. He, however, denies this, claiming that instead, it's simply a keloid.

In a new clip, the "Thotiana" performer is seen sitting on his couch chatting with fans on Instagram Live, addressing the rumors. "This is a keloid, b*tch," he explains, contorting his mouth to highlight the bump. "You see that sh*t? Stop making up f*cking lies."

Blueface Claims Bump Above His Lip Is A Keloid

Blueface appears pretty confident that the bump is no cause for concern, but his mother Karlissa Saffold has other ideas. She took the opportunity to throw a bit of shade at the mother of her son's third child, Chrisean Rock, suggesting that she may actually be the one responsible. "Yeah Rock left us all with keloids," she responded to Blueface's claim, adding a laughing emoji.

While it's unclear what exactly Saffold meant by her comment, fans are out in full force with their own theories. Some speculate that the bump is a result of drug use, promiscuity, or even a physical altercation. According to Blueface, however, none of these explanations are true. Regardless, the rumors continue, and Saffold's contribution to the debate hasn't done much to slow them down.

Karlissa Saffold Throws Shade At Chrisean Rock

What do you think of Blueface taking to social media to clarify that the bump on his mouth is simply a keloid? What about Karlissa Saffold blaming Chrisean Rock for the alleged keloid? What do you think she meant by her response to his claim? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

