Blueface Thirst Trap Video Catches His Mom, Karlissa Saffold's Attention

Blueface and his mother have a relationship we might not ever fully understand. Despite the California native constantly berating and bullying Karlissa Saffold online and in real life, she stands behind her son and his two baby mamas, even if that support is often called into question after she berates them in the same breath. Over the weekend, Saffold surfaced under a new thirst trap video posted by Blue, which landed on @hollywoodunlocked's Instagram page. "I ain't even jerking off tonight, 'cuz someone getting knocked down," the embattled artist told the camera on Friday (December 29).

"You feel me?" he asked while grabbing hold of his crotch. "My lil jacket on. Finna pull up on a b**ch like, 'Hey, you wanna have sex?'" Blue asked with a laugh, flipping his hair as if he had bangs. It's clear the father of three doesn't take himself too seriously, which is likely part of the reason why attracting women comes so naturally to him. In the comments of the video below, Saffold dropped by to share her thoughts.

Blueface is Still on the Prowl for New Women

She wrote, "He got that same look in his eyes his dad had when he got rid of me and him 😂." In response to Karlissa, some suggested that its time for her to retire from social media. "They need to ban yo ass like Trump 😂😂😂," one user laughed at Blueface's mom. "I’m coming for your phone 😂 go to sleep 🤣," another chimed in.

Blueface has been going above and beyond as he continues his hunt for a new lover on social media this week. After asking drive-thru employees for their number, the 26-year-old decided to give Instagram speed dating a try, though things clearly didn't go according to plan for him. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

