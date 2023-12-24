Karlissa Saffold Claims Blueface Almost Kicked Her Offstage At Jaidyn Alexis Show

Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold and his ex-girlfriend (or current?), baby mama, and MILF Music artist Jaidyn Alexis sadly don't have the best of bonds. However, it always makes for some entertaining and juicy content online for them all to indulge in, so why not play it up? Moreover, Saffold recently took to her Instagram Live to claim that her son tried to kick her offstage during a recent concert from Alexis. Karlissa simply stood in the background and enjoyed the whole thing, but she claimed that fans' love for her prompted the California rapper to want her to get out of the picture.

"I was like, 'This my d**k, this my d**k,'" Karlissa Saffold began while dancing along. "They didn't come to see her, they came to see Otis. I had the party crunk, y'all, I had the party crackin'. They was out there like, 'Da'Mama! Mama!' *laughs* Girl, I was out there doing my best stanky legg and everything, girl. Trying to get my babies for Christmas pictures. Girl, I was doing the backup dancing, I was twerking. Chile, blew my back out.

Karlissa Saffold Speaks On Recent Jaidyn Alexis Performance

"That motherf***er didn't say 'thank you' or nothing, she didn't even look at me, y'all," Karlissa Saffold continued. "I was so proud of her a**, y'all, I was out there doing some of my best moves. We going on tour– she don't know it yet, but we going on tour. I was better than the backup dancers. They was screaming for me and s**t, y'all, I done lost my voice. We had a ball. [Blueface] tried to get me kicked out. Jonathan's friends can't tell me no. She looked at John like 'If you don't get this b***h...'"

Full IG Live Clip: Watch

Meanwhile, at least "Da'Mama" was able to enjoy this performance and have a great time amid other conflicts on her mind. There's a lot of beef brewing right now between her and Tokyo Toni, which has gotten incredibly aggressive and combative in its most recent updates. Hopefully more fun performances are on the cards for these folks to unwind and balance out their energy. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface, his mother Karlissa Saffold, and Jaidyn Alexis.

