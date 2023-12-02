Did Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface Split? Karlissa Saffold Lashes Out At Former's Mom As Sleuths Speculate

Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface have been on a wild rollercoaster ride together since high school, and we've lost count of how many times they've separated and reconciled since then. Because the couple shares two young children, their role in each other's lives is permanent for the foreseeable future. Now they've also got the 25-year-old's recording contract with MILF Music and Columbia Records tying them together. Ahead of the weekend, the "Thotiana" rapper and his fiancee raised eyebrows when social media sleuths realized he'd taken down all photos of them together from his Instagram page.

Unsurprisingly, Blue's mom, Karlissa Saffold, has some thoughts on the situation, taking her anger out on Jaidyn's mother in a nasty rant. "When them b**ches was over there getting drunk all day, rubbing out they livers and s**t, I was the one driving all around in circles, doing all the donuts," the Porter family matriarch recalled after seeing the "Barbie" hitmaker's family's reaction to her telling an emotional story about her son and his then-girlfriend eating the last of her chicken when she was struggling financially.

Karlissa Saffold Has a Message for Jaidyn Alexis' Mom

"This internet been bashing your daughter for five years, I ain't heard you motherf**king take up for her once," the reality starlet called out Alexis' mom. To her point, though Saffold is guilty of bashing her future daughter-in-law online in the past, she has also defend the "Stewie" artist when no one else would. "I done been on every social media and blog protecting and taking up for your big head baby," she declared. "I sent y'all what mother to mother should do when one of our kids is acting disrespectful. Sent y'all her disrespect to me and y'all motherf**kers got quiet."

Karlissa Saffold's message for Jaidyn Alexis' family members ahead of the weekend certainly wasn't kind, though we did see a change of heart in her attitude when it came time to defend someone else in the public eye. When Blueface's mom heard what Tokyo Toni had been saying about Beyonce and Blue Ivy, she quickly rushed to the 11-year-old's defence, much to the delight of social media users. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

