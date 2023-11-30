Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Breakup Rumors Fly After He Deletes Their IG Photos

Blueface and the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis, have been going strong for some time now. After the "Thotiana" performer cut ties from Chrisean Rock, he seemingly turned all of his attention to Jaidyn. He even made her the star of his label, MILF Music. They went on to get engaged in October, and fans were under the impression that they were better than ever.

Despite all of this, some social media users think that they might have decided to go their separate ways. Internet sleuths have noticed that Blueface deleted all of his photos featuring Jaidyn from Instagram recently, prompting rumors to swirl. While the duo's relationship status remains unconfirmed, fans can't help but to speculate what could have caused the rumored breakup.

Blueface Wipes Jaidyn Alexis From His Instagram

Of course, Blueface's ex Chrisean Rock is pretty high up on fans' lists of reasons they could have split. After Blueface posted his proposal online, Chrisean claimed that he was just playing up he and Jaidyn's romance to make her jealous. She even claimed that the ring he offered the "Barbie" rapper was once meant for her. On top of all of this, she's said that the two of them continued to sleep together despite Blueface's engagement. They just recently linked up to spend Thanksgiving together as well, which may have been a catalyst for the rumored breakup.

Another theory is that since Jaidyn has found some success in her new career as a rapper, she's decided to part ways with Blueface. He's known to go through ups and downs in each of his relationships, so it's possible that the mother of two was just fed up with his antics. With that being said, it's safe to say that fans will get an explanation for all of this sometime in the near future. What do you think of the rumors that Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis broke up? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

