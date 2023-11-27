Blueface Makes Private Jet Land Early To Eat McDonald's, Wastes $10K In The Process

Blueface is always down to grab a nice bite to eat, but his rap star status means that he has tighter windows than most when he's hungry. Moreover, Chrisean Rock's former boo recently revealed on social media that he made his private plane ditch their travel plans and touch down on solid ground so that he could go buy a McDonald's burger for his hungry stomach. The wildest part about it all? The California rapper claimed that he wasted $10,000 as a result, which makes this the most expensive beef patty he's probably ever bought. Jokes aside, he must be a huge fan of the Golden Arches, because either impatience or the joy of being on a private jet would make most others eschew some fast food.

Furthermore, we have some funny social media content to watch chronicling this whole affair. For example, Blueface recorded himself begging the pilot to pull over so he could grab a bite before continuing his trip with his girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. Then, he was filmed returning to the PJ with some Mickey D's in hand, and expressed very little regret. "This McDonald's right here cost me $10,000 just for this little burger," the "BDD" MC said on the tarmac. "I'm a Schoolyard Crip, I'm really him. Dead homies, $10,000 just for a burger. It's a combo though, you know."

Read More: Blueface's Sister Accuses Sexyy Red Of Stealing Her Song

Blueface's McDonald's Adventures On A Private Jet: Watch

Of course, this is far from the first antic that Blueface found himself in this week. Well, in fact, it might've been; after all, his mother Karlissa Saffold was the one making the most headlines over the past seven days. She's thinking of starting an OnlyFans account, which obviously caused some debate, hilarity, and shock among the 26-year-old's followers. Whether or not that ends up becoming a successful reality, we're sure he'll have some thoughts on the matter to spill online.

Meanwhile, Blue recently had a rekindling of sorts with Chrisean Rock for Thanksgiving. It was great to see them put their laundry list of issues aside for the sake of their kid, at least for one day amid the holiday season. Hopefully it's a trend that they keep up in an equally wholesome and non-problematic way. For more news and the latest updates on Blueface, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Talks Blueface's Messy Childhood & "Swallowing Pride" To Like Jaidyn Alexis

[via]