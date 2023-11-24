Blueface's Sister Accuses Sexyy Red Of Stealing Her Song

Sexyy Red has been one of the breakout stars of rap music this year, but calling her controversial would be an understatement. She's often met with quite a bit of hate from rap fans online for her unflinching personal style and she's not shy about starting beefs with people she believes wronged her. That's also made her an easy target for other artists looking to generate some attention, which is exactly what fans are accusing Blueface's sister of doing.

Earlier this week, Sexyy Red shared a teaser of a new song that she has coming soon. On the track, she discusses her baby daddy being in prison and calls for him to be freed as soon as possible. That's where Blueface's sister Kaliwae comes in. She posted a video of her own to social media accusing Red of copying that sentiment directly from one of her songs. She does a side-by-side comparison of the lyrics and cadence and while it isn't exactly dead on, there are similarities. Check out her accusations and Red's new song preview below.

Blueface's Sister Hears Her Influence In Sexyy Red

During her breakout year in 2023, Sexyy Red has collaborated with a lot of major artists. This year alone she's worked with Nicki Minaj, Tay Keith, Drake, SZA, Lil Durk, Latto, Yung Nudy, DaBaby, and more. That work ethic has spawned multiple hits for Red including "Pound Town 2" and "Rich Baby Daddy."

But her most impactful song of the year may turn out to be a song she dropped by herself. "SkeeYee" has been rising up the Hot 100 for weeks after becoming a hit on TikTok. Red topped the first ever edition of Billboard's TikTok Hits chart with the song. That success has clearly translated as the song just surpassed 50 million streams on Spotify. It got even more popular when she performed it at the BET HipHop Awards last month. Do you think Sexyy Red's new song is too similar to Kaliwae's? Let us know in the comment section below.

